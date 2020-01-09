To the editor,
I wish that the Senate trial will be fair.
I wish that there will be irenic (meaning toward peace) conversations between evangelicals.
I wish that Bible believers will pray for President Trump in accordance with I Timothy 2.
Curtis Anderson
Cambridge
