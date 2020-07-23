To the editor,
Exciting news - Chisago County American Cancer Relay for Life (RFL) will be happening. We will be having a virtual event on Saturday, August 1st, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The American Cancer Society of Minnesota is hosting this event and we hope you will join us.
I know it’s not the same as past RFL events but we all know that we still need to support everyone that has been affected by cancer. Whether you have cancer yourself or a loved one, or you know someone who has passed away, we are here to support you. The event will be much like the ceremony that was held during the old on-site event. If you want to donate or stay updated, check out relayforlife.org/chisagomn.
Jill Behnke
Chair, Chisago County Relay for Life
