To the editor,
If you Love God, your Country, our Flag, One Nation under God, Vote your Values.
If you Love Peace and Safety, Law and Order, our Police, Fireman, and Sheriffs, etc., Vote your Values.
If you Love Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion, Equal Rights for all, Vote Your Values.
If you Love Babies, Vote Your Values.
If you Love 2nd Amendment Rights, Vote Your Values.
If you Believe you should Treat Others the same way you want them to treat you, Vote Your Values.
Judy Hansen
Cambridge
(1) comment
Good points- Thank you for the timely reminder!
