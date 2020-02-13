To the editor,
In America, we go to great lengths to teach our children how to read, write, develop their own opinions and express them in organized, understandable, and intelligent ways. We value the ones who provide information which sorts out fact from fiction, and, in many ways, we rely on those who are willing to bravely call out wrong when they see and/or hear it. That is, unless your name is Sondland, Vindman, Romney...
Loren Brabec
Braham
