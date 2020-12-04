To the editor,
In reference to David Morell’s letter in the Nov. 26 edition of the Star, welcome to the wonderful world of local politics, where its “I’ll vote for your agenda, if you vote for mine.”
I can say that as a former resident at the Arlington, back in 2014, I and the other twenty-some residents were evicted. They didn’t even give us six months to find some other residence in our price range. At that time, I was scraping by on unemployment and temp jobs, which is why I wound up living there.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
