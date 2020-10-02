To the editor,
I just read your latest column in the County Star (“Changing schedules might cost them their season”). I’m not sure what you’re advocating. You laid out reasons why the students should be allowed to play and then why they shouldn’t. The only conclusion I can come to is that we should continue to live in fear and never play.
Bill LaTour
North Branch
