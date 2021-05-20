To the editor,
Why a roundabout at Pine Brook? Who is the petty bureaucrat(s) who decided that the Highway 47/95 intersection needed to be made into a roundabout?
I’ll concede the resurfacing, that’s been badly needed for some time, but a roundabout? Not if some people wouldn’t drive like they owned the road! I commute to Princeton four days a week and I go through two, sometimes three roundabouts and not impressed by them. I feel safer at a four-way stop.
That’s also a weird detour. What’s wrong with County 5 through Isanti to County 10, then north on 10 to reconnect with 5 west to Sherburn County 2, leading into the south end of Princeton by the Coborn’s store? I clocked it one time last month and it added seven miles one way to my commute. I think the proposed route will add more.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
