To the editor,
More apartments? Why do we want/need to be so big? We were better, and more pedestrian-friendly, when were half as big as we are now. Easier on taxes for infrastructure and schools too.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
To the editor,
More apartments? Why do we want/need to be so big? We were better, and more pedestrian-friendly, when were half as big as we are now. Easier on taxes for infrastructure and schools too.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.