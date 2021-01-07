To the editor,
We would like to thank everyone for your help this holiday season for the Braham Girl Scouts “Season of Giving.” We were able to help: 19 families, 46 kids, we received $1175.00 in cash donations, and spent $1174.25 of it.
Although many toy donation areas were closed due to COVID closures, we were still able to collect enough toys to help.
Everything we collect in Braham – Stays in Braham!!
Again, thank you so much for your help. Our community is great!!
Tish Carlson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.