To the editor,
Dear Members of the Cambridge-Isanti School District,
Education and health are two intertwined constructs. As a family physician, I see the daily impact that a comprehensive education has on health at every stage of life. A high-quality school experience is predictive of not only economic success in life, but also a life with less disease, fewer hospitalizations, and decreased emergency health conditions.
The School District 911 referendum is a vital opportunity for our community to invest in the future of our students. There is a clear line between funding our district and immediate success through smaller class sizes and more access to programs. There are also longer-range effects of school funding that are farther-reaching.
Students who are well-prepared for careers have better health. Having a good paying job allows for the opportunity for better nutrition. Excellent health insurance provides for the option of preventative care. This translates to fewer chronic health conditions, healthier pregnancies, and fewer preventable infections. This, in turn, is less expensive to our society in healthcare dollars...all as a result of a good education.
As a proud District 911 parent, family physician, and Isanti County resident, I support the levy referendum. The fiscally conservative ask of our community is an opportunity to support our students, today and for years in the future.
Carolyn A. Kampa, MD
Isanti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.