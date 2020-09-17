To the editor,
Many people may agree with the sentiment that black lives matter, but digging deeper a more sinister agenda appears. Black Lives Matter is a Marxist-Communist organization founded in 2013 by three avowed Marxist women - Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi.
In a 2015 interview, Cullors and Garza said, “We are trained Marxists.” Their BLM platform includes supplanting the nuclear family with LGBTQ and overthrowing American democracy. When you visit the BLM website, the first frame you get is a large crowd with fists raised and the slogan, “Now we transform!”
Here are some more troubling facts about BLM: 1. When a sniper killed five police officers at a Dallas BLM protest, the shooter said he intentionally targeted white victims because he was upset about BLM and recent police shootings. 2. Hank Newsome, president of New York BLM said, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, we’ll burn the system down and replace it.” 3. In the midst of violent protests in all these Democratic-run cities like Portland, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Yourk City, and Seattle, BLM signs are everywhere showing their support. Note: the protests turned into mob violence when three police were blinded by lasers, and others suffered concussions from bricks and railroad spikes being thrown at them. Burning down a police precinct while police are in the building is not a protest - it’s anarchy. 4. Businesses, many run by hard-working minorities are looted and burned to the ground at these BLM protests. Businesses built through lifetimes of hard work destroyed by senseless violence.
If it’s racist and bigotry to label all Muslims terrorists because of the actions of a few, why is it right to demonize all police because of the actions of a few. That’s systemic hypocrisy from Democrats, and it’s who they are.
A simple solution to police shootings is: 1. Don’t break the law, and 2. If arrested - don’t resist.
In the past few days, three big-city police chiefs resigned because of lack of support from Democratic mayors. They were Carmen Best (Seattle), La’Ron Singletary (Rochester, NY), and Renee Hall (Dallas) - two women and all were black. They were forced out because they got in the way of the BLM narrative.
Did you know that 32 law enforcement officers have been killed this year as of July - and they all have families. If you’d like a lawn sign to show your support for our hard-working law enforcement people, call Larry at 763-689-4589.
Someone once said, “The only thing for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.” It’s time for us to take a stand if we love our freedom and our country.
David E. Johnson
Cambridge
