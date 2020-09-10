To the editor,
It is a violation of somebody’s free speech to pull down or take a campaign sign. Where one is pulled down we will put up many more.
I am putting up Democrat campaign signs in Isanti County. If you want a sign for Berg, or Fike, or Nystrom, call me at 763-689-4246. Also, Senate District #32 DFL is selling Biden signs at $15 apiece. Call Tessa at 651-674-8561 or Jackie at 651-257-4369 for a Biden-Harris sign.
Barb Kruschel
Cambridge
