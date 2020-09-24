To the editor,
How did our school district build a new school building, and now is asking for a referendum?
I hear this question a lot, and it’s a good question. Why was the Woodland Campus constructed? First, let’s get one thing straight: School districts cannot mix the bucket that funds brick and mortar with the bucket that funds operating expenses. Each one simply cannot touch the other.
Second, the MN Department of Education had cited the district for having inadequate space for our alternative and special education transitional programs. Because education is a constitutional mandate, we are required by law to provide facilities that are appropriate for our students. We were putting 80 ALC students in a space below state standards. The former administration searched for new leasing space, and the closest space that met the legal requirements in our area was potentially the back of a veterinary clinic. Building Woodland to house the ALC, transition program, and Level IV Special Education program was completed on time and under budget, at a cost of approximately $3/month to each homeowner.
Even if you don’t agree with why that building was built, know this: If we do not pass the referendum, we cut $1.7 million this year. And another $1.7 next year, and $1.7 the next, and if no levy passes, the district will eventually be in bankruptcy, not because we spent too much on a new school (remember, separate buckets), but because most schools in our state cannot operate without additional local support like this. No referendum, and in three years the state could come in and make additional cuts, and our community now has zero control. Also important to note: the line item on your taxes for ISD 911 school district is LESS now than it was 20 years ago. If you feel your taxes are too high, please don’t blame the schools.
ISD 911 is only asking for what is needed right now to maintain, not to add – If you have questions, don’t hesitate to ask them by reaching out for more information from the district website at c-ischools.org/referendum. If you still have questions, another place to look is stepupforc-i.com. Our kids, our schools, and our community is depending on you to vote Yes.
Shannon Kirkeide
Cambridge
