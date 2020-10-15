To the editor,
Writing a letter in support of a political candidate is a little out of our wheelhouse- if you have met us before, you know that we are not political people. We met Katie Malchow through our daughter. She has become a friend of our family, and because of this relationship, we have Katie’s sign in our yard. Recently, a friend asked us: “Why do you support Katie?” It was a simple answer-she is a good person. We know that Katie has the best intentions for our community, and the people living in our community. As former business owners that have lived and worked in this area for many years, we appreciate Katie’s commitment and support to local small businesses. As grandparents with four grandchildren attending schools in the Chisago Lakes school district, we are excited to watch Katie as she continues to stand up and fight for equitable funding for our schools. As residents of Katie’s district, we are hopeful that she can help bring people together to see that in the end, we all just want what is best for our families.
When the time comes, we hope you will consider voting for Katie Malchow.
Bill & Renee Waddell
Forest Lake
