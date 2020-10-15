To the editor,
If you want to elect someone in November who possesses a very friendly and enthusiastic attitude and who helps enact change wisely, look no further than Katie Malchow. A quote from Thomas C. Haliburton states, “Hear one side, and you will be in the dark; hear both sides, and all will be clear.” This describes Katie Malchow. She hears both sides. And Katie is running to represent 32B in the Minnesota House. We have known Katie for eight years, and found her always to be open and approachable.
Katie was very involved in the Chisago Lakes Parent Teacher Organization. She was instrumental in assisting the Chisago Lakes School District by helping pass referendums that afforded opportunities and better facilities for our children. When given a task, she always went above and beyond. Katie didn’t just complete the task; she decided what was best for all concerned.
We know that she will bring these same positive characteristics in her role as the candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives. Katie is not afraid to make tough decisions, but understands that everyone’s opinions matter. She will not just represent 32B, but will represent and act in behalf of the future of all Minnesotans.
So, join us on November 3rd by casting your ballot for Katie Malchow.
Joe & Dawn Thimm
Lindstrom
