To the editor,
I want to thank both Loren and Jeff for sharing their thoughts. I responded to Jeff Benny’s stolen sign simply because he right away assumed it was from someone supporting another candidate. How did Mr. Benny come to that conclusion? How does he know it was not someone that supports this candidate and did not have the money for the sign and stole it and placed it in there yard and or resold the sign?
Maybe Fiction Mr. Brabec? On another note I mentioned nothing about George Floyd - typical left move.
Jeff, being you’re so against the police departments now that someone stole your sign how are you going to handle someone coming into your house at gunpoint, ransacking everything in your house and stealing whatever they please? Who are you going to call for help? Ghostbusters? I believe the police will get their time in prison for their wrongful acts and should, however, I support our police for the stressful jobs they encounter every day, as I support our teachers.
Mr. Benny, I worked for a small machine shop in the early 80’s economy was terrible, father/son operation, I got paid a very small wage but was happy I had a job, I saw a help wanted ad from a nearby company and received a $3 per hour raise, I was told by the duo I was a great employee and they laid off others and not me. I put in my resignation and they did not want me to leave, no counter offer, I was then told after a few hours by the son to leave immediately. A few weeks later I ran into two of their employees and they thought I got fired because the son told them he had fired me. How would you handle this Mr. Benny?
Loren, thanks for throwing your hat into the ring. First off I do not watch the news, I am sick of listening of any news for the first 20 minutes so I do not have to listen to who got murdered and the covid -19 pandemic in which I am sick of listening to. Nice try though.
My opinion of George Bush is not very favorable at all. I am a conservative. My beliefs are if you are able bodied, want a car, house, cell phone, groceries, 15 children, medical insurance, then get a job, be law biding and act like a human being not some raging animal.
According to you my beliefs are not valid. Check out some more fiction. Watch Bill Clinton January 24, 1995 speech as well as Hilary Clinton October 31, 1996 as well as Obama {D} Illinois (2005) before bidding for president, as well as Schumer 2009 all discussing their strong issues about illegal immigrants. Help me understand the differences in their speeches vs Mr. Trumps actions? They call Trump a racist?
Lastly, you want to hear political toxic words just listen to Pelosi, Schumer and Biden’s quotations about Trump. Gosh I had great teachers and I did not spend $70 million of tax payers monies on impeachment and Russian collusion. I will also gladly pay for this response and help out our small businesses.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
