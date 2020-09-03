To the editor,
Reading over Mr Benny’s letter about his sign removal was ridiculous to say the least. One would think that there are much larger problems than a $20 sign missing. Couple of my friends got their signs burned, however, this explains the character of the voters for each side.
The far left resolve their differences by having riots, looting in which children are murdered and hard working business peoples lives are ruined from destruction and the democrats do nothing. Why you may ask? Well just go on Black Lives Matter website and click on DONATE this will take you to ACTBLUE and check out where the proceeds go to, you got it the DFL Candidates. Not to mention our “fake news” CNN going directly after Nick Sandmann who was blamed for doing or saying absolutely nothing racist. Punching college students for supporting the candidate they feel will help this country. Then several Republican congressman have a peaceful softball game and the end result is they get shot by a left extremist.
Maybe I can assist with the reasons they took your sign…Could be:
•Biden allegedly stating racist comments about the black voters.
•Biden allegedly inappropriately touching 7-10 year old girls - take time watch the videos.
•Biden/Obama claims economy doing so great - help me understand why welfare recipients increased during their eight year partnership. Heck just watch the last Trump State of the union address where Mr. Trump explained he got nearly five million folks off government assistance and not one Democrat clapped in approval?
•Biden and his sons getting millions of dollars from Ukraine gas and China’s banks, no wonder the Vice President did not go after a great trade agreement when your family is collecting millions from the communist China.
•Biden, Pelosi and Schumer all crying racist Trump after Mr. Trump shut down any air traffic from China to US to stop spread of Covid-19.
•Biden lying about his placement rankings in college - 3rd when in reality 26th.
•Biden/Obama promising tax cuts for the hard working blue collar people? Tell me when have we ever received an income tax cut for the common worker from any Democrat.
This is just a small amount of Biden’s 47 years of failures. Lastly, there are much larger problems in this country besides a sign missing, if you have not noticed. My suggestion is to listen to the Eagles song “Get Over It ” and do precisely that.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
