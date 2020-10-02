To the editor,
Dear Neighbors,
May I share with you my three main reasons for voting “Yes” to the school referendum?
1) The District has cut over 7.5 million dollars in recent years, resulting in 90 less staff members to aid our students in their education. This has resulted in larger classes and fewer aids to help in the lower grades. This has to stop.
2) Realizing these are difficult times, the district is asking for the bare minimum. They aren’t trying to replace the dollars lost, but just keep from cutting any further in these coming years.
3) If the referendum passes, the State will unlock an additional $100+ dollars per student ($500,000) that will otherwise go to another school district. Our district deserves and needs that money.
You may be like my wife and I and have no children or grandchildren in the district, but when we did, the community stepped up and ensured our son had the best education possible. We need to do the same for the coming generations.
Please join us in voting “Yes”. These were just three of the 1.7 million reasons to do so ... that’s next year’s cut if we don’t. Please don’t let that happen.
Bruce and Judy Danielson
Cambridge
