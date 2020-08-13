To the editor,
I am writing this letter to support the candidacy of Renee Berg, who is the Democratic candidate for State Representative in this area of District 32A.
Renee works in social services, and she is interested in improving broadband for this area, as well as improving school funding, and getting us better access to mental health resources. She believes that stronger families make stronger communities. She is concerned with problems like homelessness in rural Minnesota, and hunger issues for families having trouble with the price of groceries. She is the kind of person who could help our state in getting a bonding bill passed.
Our current incumbent, State Representative Brian Johnson, refused to help with getting a new library and headquarters for the East Central Regional Library System in Cambridge. There were many people who worked tirelessly for years to make this library happen, but Brian Johnson was not among them. He would not sponsor the bill for funding the new library in the Legislature, because even though a bill was passed with a 60% majority by voters in Cambridge to fund this library, this was not a high enough margin for Brian Johnson. He refused to carry the bill in the House Chamber and someone else had to do it. Well, the bill passed in the State Legislature and we got a new library and headquarters.
If you believe in progress and helping local communities, cast your vote for Renee Berg for State Representative. She will serve you well.
Barbara Kruschel
Cambridge
