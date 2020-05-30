I stand up here today still wondering what I could say to you that would be worth your time. I mean we all know each other, we saw each other grow up, went to support each other at games and performances, spent endless nights having fun on Friday sleepovers or hayrides in the fall together. I could say something like “We did it guys! After all this hard work, look where we are! It’s all paid off!” And I could, that’s what a lot of speeches sound like. And we should be proud of how far we came. But we aren’t a normal graduating class. We can admit it’s not a glorious ending. It may even suck. We’ve had to see our parents mourn the loss of an ending that wasn’t what they had also been planning for about 18 years now. But for us? We saw the seniors ahead of us year after year finishing high school, waiting for the time we would get to be those kids. We were told throughout our high school career how amazing this year would be for us, in the home stretch! We saw our cousins, siblings, and older friends have a perfect ending to high school. We saw their senior prom, their last game, and finally, we saw them stand shoulder to shoulder with each other and toss their caps in the air. This obviously is not the ending that we pictured for so many years.
I haven’t quite yet found the words to explain, even to myself, what this time will mean for our futures. It’s funny, when you spend your whole life thinking about what this time will look like, and it suddenly changes, becomes uncertain. We could think about what’s happening as a test, something we’ll all get through together, as we have throughout our many years together, side by side. It is easy to feel alone when we are separated physically, and It’s hard to know how to make us feel less alone.
But if we look at how we began, we see that we came into this world in a time of crisis. We are the generation born in the wake of 9/11, the generation that is politically active and out-spoken in what we believe, and the generation coming of age in a global pandemic. If that doesn’t say a little bit about our resilience, I don’t know what does. Other generations may have underestimated us or ruled out our ideas because we were young. Now we see the whole world rallying behind us in a way that has never happened before. People of all generations are wishing us the best. So now we go, the world waiting in suspense to see what we do next. We have the spotlight, we must use it. We must show the world that there is a reason we are the kids who were born and graduated in a time of trial for our world.
To celebrate would be to say it’s over, but for us it has only begun.
