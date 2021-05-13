Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - May 13, 2021

From the coach: Annie has been a key player since her freshmen year. Annie has continued to work hard at becoming a better player. She has grown as an overall player and continues to be a force on the mound.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports has always been able to have fun and spend time with my friends.
Person who has influenced you: My grandpa, Jerry Carlson, has always been my biggest fan and supporter in all of the different sports I’ve participated in. He has always encouraged me as well as helped me grow and improve in what I do.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I try to stay positive and focused before a game.
Highlight of athletic career: The highlight of my career was when I hit an out-of-the-park grand slam homerun this past fall.
Future goals: I will be attending the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities in the fall. I plan to major in Elementary Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.