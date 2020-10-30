Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - October 29, 2020

From the coach: Brooke is a senior captain this year who has been swimming for us for many years now. She is a vocal leader for the team.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is that it gives me something to work for. Swimming allows me to make goals and to push myself to beat them, I am also grateful for the swim family it gives me.
Person who has influenced you: My coaches have strongly been some of my biggest influencers. My parents and sister are also huge supporters of me.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Before I head to a swim meet, I usually eat a sandwich and grab a water bottle so that I am not hungry during the meet. Before a race, I usually take some time to allow myself to get nervous, because that is when I do my best.
Highlight of athletic career: One highlight was placing first place in the Bemidji Invitational last seasons in the 100 butterfly. Another was finally getting my seasonal goal of a 27 second 50 freestyle.
Future goals: I plan to eventually attend college and major in zoology or another type of biology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.