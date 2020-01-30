Bomber Soundbites

Girls basketball
The Bombers were riding high last week, building their current winning streak to six games. However, that streak ended with their final game of the week.
Braham started the week with a close 59-56 win over Onamia on Tuesday, Jan. 21. They followed that up with a convincing 65-27 win over Isle two nights later. The loss came the following night as Onamia avenged their loss to the Bombers just three nights prior, handing the Bombers a 71-57 loss.
The Bombers currently sit at a 9-7 record for the season.
Boys basketball
Braham went 1-1 on the week, beating Onamia 58-48, but then losing to Isle in a close game, 48-46.
In the win, both Kevin Laman and Zach Yerke scored 20 points to lead the Bombers.
Braham is currently hovering just above the .500 mark, with an 8-7 season record.
Wrestling
Rush City/Braham easily swept their way through the Spectrum Quadrangular on Thursday, Jan. 23.
In their opening round, they achieved the rare shutout win, topping Minneapolis Edison 75-0. Next, they topped Brooklyn Center 54-18. They wrapped it up with their closest match, a 48-21 win over host Spectrum.
