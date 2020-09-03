Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket 2020 Fall Sports Showcase

Jacket Girls Tennis
Head coach: Joel Lund
Assistant coaches: James Sullivan
2020 Roster: Erin Baker, Sarah Baker, Hannah Bingham, Kerra Birch, Leslie Bleess, Keziah Bulabon, Alexa Fjare, Sierra Godeman, Christy Haglund, Chloe Hajek, Lyla Hajek, Emma Hall, Alson Hernandez, Meagan Hernandez, Emilia Kurowski, Ashley Ladd, Madison Lawrence, Myka Llorente, Ava Lowman, Addison Nelson, Morgan Okerlund, Natalie Phelps, Evie Porta, Emily Rafftery, McKenzie Rafftery, Natalie Randall, Ashleigh Ruppert, Grace Schoeneck, Chloe Shaw, Emma Skog, Isabelle Sullivan, Madeline Troolin, Michelle Wadsen, Jordan Werth, and Olivia Yaggy.
Who are the key players this year? It is hard to choose key players. We have a very talented and deep team. In my opinion, all players are key players. Whether you are playing 1st singles or 3rd doubles, all matches count for 1 point.
How do you think any COVID-related rules will impact your team? Celebrations are tough during the COVID era. We won a very exciting match against Princeton, but no one really knew how to celebrate being physically distant, so that was an odd moment. As far as actual competition, the game has remained relatively unchanged. Pre-game hand shakes and stuff that go away, but the actual competition is more or less the same.
Given the uncertainty of postseason play this season, what is the team’s mindset/expectations? Our mindset is that we are capable of beating anyone. We are a talented team. The girls need to realize that and play with confidence and belief in themselves.
COVID aside, what is your initial impression about this year’s squad? I love this year’s squad. It is my first year, but my first impressions are very high. These girls are very skilled, they have a willingness to work, team chemistry is great, and they are just a joy to be around.
Jacket Boys Soccer
Head coach: Joe Kassa
Assistant coaches: David Stebbins
2020 Roster: Alex Thompson, Alex Simpson, Alek Loehlein, Tristen Oelrich, James Moran, Josh Foley, Josh Bauer, Joseph Williams, Andrew Head, Logan Carpenter, Travis Rasche, Nathaniel Bauer, Derek Pohlkamp, Andrew Nelson, Kyle Phillips, Trevor Rettmann, Irik Kindem, Ty Valland, Cordell Strombeck, Cash Vangelof, Adam Stebbins, Garon Sutherland, Gavin McDonald, Wyatt Landt, Trey Darling, Jordan Schmidt, Ethan Brown, Michael Williams, Isaiah Erickson, Jace McGath, and Roggie Sanchez.
Who are the key players this year? Our captain’s will be key. They are positioned at each level of the field and are responsible for keeping the players organized and focused
How do you think any COVID-related rules will impact your team?
Given the uncertainty of postseason play this season, what is the team’s mindset/expectations? Our mindset is the same, go out there and play the best we can each night. The team is looking to build on the success of last season and position ourselves the best we can if there is a postseason.
COVID aside, what is your initial impression about this year’s squad? They are looking good. We have a number of new freshman, and a good group of returning players that will be expected to help bring the young players up to speed quickly. My biggest impression though is that they are all just happy to be out on a soccer field again.
Jacket Girls Soccer
Head coach: Michael Galligan
Assistant coaches: Stephen Larson and Viva Anderson
2020 Roster: Laurna Arends, Larissa Block, Kenna Caza, Payton Danielson, Alexa Davis, Jenna Hari, Jordan Hillstrom, Cierra Karels, Anika Larson, Jenna Lear, Mariah Martin, Emily Nystrom, Rachel O’Donovan, Marley Reed, Amelia Schmidt, Jaidan Wilkinson, Kayla Wilkinson, Alayna Aljets, Cora Bailey, Samantha Landt, Sophia Masters, Sammy Thomas, Jenessa Bliss, Deanna Brown, Jorja Brown, Avi Faucher, Carley Halstensgard, Ava Hari, Katlin King, Jaleia Pitschka, Megan Rouse, Christiana Smisson, Kendall Tweeten, Kylie Venhuizen, and Shay Zagars.
Who are the key players this year? Senior goalie Laurna Arends, Jaidan Wilkinson, Larissa Block, and Jordan Hillstrom.
How do you think any COVID-related rules will impact your team? The team can’t have more than 25 players practicing at the same time in the same area, so players have to be split up in blocks. However, the team has turned this into a chemistry-building exercise by mixing grade levels within each block, which they have dubbed “Pod Squads.”
Given the uncertainty of postseason play this season, what is the team’s mindset/expectations? The team is just thrilled to be able to play no matter what the circumstances are, especially the seniors who were afraid they would lose their final season like spring sports did.
COVID aside, what is your initial impression about this year’s squad? The team has a lot of girls who are hard workers and are constantly striving to improve. The team has a lot of scoring potential with three of last season’s top four scorers returning.
Jacket Boys and Girls Cross Country
Head coach: Josh Lowman
Assistant coaches: Linda Droubie and Katie Adams
2020 Roster: Boys: Jaxon Jones, Owen Jarvela, Blake Roberts, Jacob Ziebarth, Evan Goebel, Alex Magnuson, Matt Crawford, Kobe Karels, Cal Droubie, Chase Imker, Reese Bickford, Josh Provost, Hunter Jacobson, among others (we have over 36 guys out total). Girls: Cierra Johnshoy, Ashton Parnell, Baily Snidarich, Britt Erickson, Makenna Sjoberg, Gabby Foley, Jada Schafer.
Who are the key players this year? Jaxon Jones was a state entrant in 2019, and Blake Roberts was All-Conference. Cierra Johnshoy and Ashton Parnell were both All-Conference for the girls.
How do you think any COVID-related rules will impact your team? Meets may have no more than three teams and only 25 runner on the start line. This will make for an interesting Conference meet where runners may not be matched up with certain competitors from other teams. A lot of stress will therefore be put on the overall time of their finish to tabulate team scores in the end.
Given the uncertainty of postseason play this season, what is the team’s mindset/expectations? We are currently taking this season one meet at a time. We just really can’t plan to far out ahead.
COVID aside, what is your initial impression about this year’s squad? Both squads hold a lot of talent and that is the sad thing about this season. We would have loved to match up in larger meets with multiple teams. In reality though, we are very grateful to have a season as many of these athletes had previously lost their spring seasons.
Jacket Girls Swimming and Diving
Head coach: Jennifer Olson
Assistant coaches: Gary Gotz, Diane Solbrack, and Kate Goebel
2020 Roster: Jenna Anderson, Morgan Anderson, Reese Andrus, Rayna Bailey, Elaina Bellows, Emma Bellows, Katelyn Jennifer Berg, Sylvia Bevis, Lucienne Bina, Morgan Blazevic, Kasey Catton, Alaina Christlieb, Jillian Edblad, Per Ekerholm, Kailey Flores, Taylor Flynn, Caiya Gibbs, Cuincy Gibbs, Norah Haglund, Brooke Haight, Olivia Hansen, Sophia Hawkinson, Anna Heath, Annie Hennen, Maegan Jones, Haylee Kilpatrick, Amelia Kroschel, Erin Kruse, Jenna Kusch, Mykenzie Kutney, Shyann Lammers, Alexandra Lindman, Kharis Lund, Margaret Meagher, Arianna Melby, Anna Belle Milles, Mackayla Nestrud, Cecelia Netzer, Maddy O’Brian, Zoey Pisula, Emily Raths, Laney Reinhart, Sophia Robyn, Gracelyn Szynal, Cassandra Thompson, Olivia Thompson, Alyssa Vanhout, Megan Vanhout, Delany Walber, and Katelin Willits.
Who are the key players this year? Sylvia Bevis (diving), Ari Melby, Zoey Pisula, Brooke Haight, and Caiya Gibbs.
How do you think any COVID-related rules will impact your team? We are doing the best to safely manage the guidelines. We had to make cuts for the first time and make two pods of 25 swimmers and create two practice schedules. Meets have been rearranged, and we are limited on how many athletes can attend each meet due to each schools’ deck space. This creates a huge challenge.
COVID aside, what is your initial impression about this year’s squad? Last year we only lost to Monticello, so we had a really fun and exciting season and we expect more of the same this year.
