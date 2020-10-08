Boys soccer
The Bluejackets picked up their second win of the season, versus the same team as their first win as C-I topped Big Lake 6-1 in their regular season finale. Six different players found the back of the net in the victory on Thursday, Oct. 1. Earlier in the week, C-I fell to Princeton 3-0.
For North Branch, the Vikings literally saw nothing being settled in their matchup with St. Francis. After going to a scoreless tie in the first game of the season, the two teams again played to a 0-0 tie in the Vikings’ second-to-last game of the regular season. Two days later, the regular season did come to an end with a 2-0 loss to Chisago Lakes.
The two schools now await seeding for the section tournament, which had not been completed as of press time.
Girls soccer
North Branch only had one game last week as their season finale at Chisago Lakes got moved back to Oct. 8. In their lone game, the Vikings fell to St. Francis 3-2. North Branch’s goals were scored by Lily Johnson and Ava Gerten.
For the Jackets, their regular season came to a conclusion with a pair of tough 1-0 defensive battle losses to first Princeton and then Big Lake.
Girls tennis
C-I finished off their regular season with a pair of nice wins, defeating Big Lake 7-0 and then topping North Branch 5-2. For the section tournament, which is a team tournament only, the Jackets received the #4 south seed, facing Blaine on Monday, Oct. 5. There, they beat the Bengals 5-2, sending the Jackets to the second round against #1 south seed Elk River on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Besides the 5-2 loss to the Jackets, North Branch also fell to Chisago Lakes by the same score two days prior. Those two teams wound up facing each other in the opening round of the Section 7AA south tournament, where the higher-seeded Wildcats added another individual win to take the team victory 6-1. The Vikings’ lone win came from the first doubles team of Hollie Ohnsorg and Sophie Smith, who quietly had a stellar season. The loss doesn’t end the season for the Vikings, however. For this season, the section decided to allow for consolation round, meaning North Branch will now face Forest Lake on Thursday, Oct,. 8.
Cross country
The Vikings got to host a meet for the first time in a couple years, breaking in a new course at Sunrise Elementary. While the times were deceivingly short due to the course being slightly shorter, North Branch still was happy with the overall results.
The girls team was led by Evelina Gilkerson, followed by Dakota Esget. The boys team once again had Zach Johnson finish first for the Vikings.
C-I’s final regular season meet was held in Princeton, on the same course next week’s section meet will be held. The girls team had an excellent meet against Princeton and Big Lake, with Cierra Johnshoy coming in second, Makenna Sjoberg third, and Ashton Parnell fourth.
The boys also had a strong race, but fell short of the team win, coming in behind Big Lake. Jaxon Jones had someone other than a teammate finish ahead of him for the first time all season, but still came in second. Owen Jarvela came in fourth.
Girls swimming and diving
A traditionally strong Monticello squad was a little too much for the Jackets to handle as the Magic came away with a 98-80 win. The Magic took first in every single event until swimming exhibition the final three races. The best results the Jackets could muster were second place finishes by Brooke Haight in the 50 freestyle, Katelyn Berg in diving, and the 200 freestyle relay team.
