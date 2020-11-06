Jacket Athlete of the Week - November 5, 2020

From the coach: Adam works extremely hard and always gives his best effort. He leads the team in tackles with 27 solo tackles and 14 assists. Against Chisago Lakes he had the game winning tackle on a two point conversion to preserve the 35-34 victory.
Favorite thing about sports: I love the competition and the hard work we have not just as a person but as a team. The bond I have with teammates is like having a second family.
Person who has influenced you: The people that have influenced me would be my family, coaches, and teammates without them i wouldn’t be were I’m at right now.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I eat a healthy meal and get a lot of sleep the night before the game. Then on the bus I listen to music to get me ready for the game. When we get to the game and I step on the field It’s business time.
Highlight of athletic career: My favorite highlight so far has to be the game winning tackle I made against Chisago lake. There was so much excitement after I made the tackle so this is why it’s my favorite .
Future goals: I hope to eventually live out my dreams of playing college football. I have always loved the game of football so this is my dream.
