Jacket Athlete of the Week, Jan. 30

Eli Bingham
From the coach: Eli Bingham is a great leader and a hard worker. He always gives 100%.
Favorite thing about sports: All the life-long lessons you learn such as teamwork, determination, perseverance and supporting others.
Person who has influenced you: My mom has been my biggest influence throughout the years. She’s always told me, “if you feel like you’re gonna die, SWIM FASTER!” And the funny thing is, I hear her yelling that every time I swim.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I always prepare for a meet by asking God to give the team and me the strength we need to perform our best. And I also make sure to stay hydrated and have snacks.
Highlight of athletic career: All the people in the sport alongside me. Some of my best friends have come from the sports I’m in.
Future goals: To major in biology to become a neurosurgeon. Currently, I’m looking at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. But I will have more certainty when “the time has come.”
