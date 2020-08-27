Jacket competition to be livestreamed

Due to capacity restrictions mandated by the state in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, local high school sports will be played in front of little-to-no spectators this fall season.
Most noticeably, girls swimming and diving meets will not only be in front of no outside spectators, but the two events will be competed at separate times, with a gap between them in order to clear everyone out before allowing the next competitors in.
For Mississippi 8 competition, diving will take place at 5 p.m., with the swimming events then beginning at 7 p.m.
In response to these restrictions, as many as possible competitions will be livestreamed by some means as organized by the home team. The first such event will be the Bluejackets’ girls swimming and diving meet at Princeton on Thursday, Aug. 27. Anyone wanting to take in the action can do so via PHSTigersMN Broadcasting on YouTube.
How to watch future action will be posted on Twitter @CIHS_Activities as the information becomes available.
