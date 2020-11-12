Jackets face familiar foes frequently

The definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” While the results did turn out to be different, the simple fact that due to rescheduling of volleyball matches due to COVID cancellations and postponements, the Bluejackets playing the Princeton Tigers three times in less than a week, including an unusual “double-header,” can be used as a textbook example of the insanity that is the 2020 season.
The first of the three back-to-back-to-back meetings of the neighbor schools was at CIHS as originally scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 5, with the Jackets winning 3-1. The Jackets jumped out strong early, picking up a quick 25-13 first set win. The second set, though, started out the opposite, with the Tigers earning the quick lead before the Jackets rallied, forcing extra points before the Tigers picked up a 28-26 win to even the match.
Instead of getting demoralized, however, C-I picked themselves back up and finished off the Tigers, winning the third set 25-20 and the fourth set 25-16.
The following Monday, Nov. 9, featured the double-header, which was brought on as a rescheduling of the teams’ postponed season-opening match, plus adding a second match to replace one of each teams’ lost matches against Chisago Lakes, who has canceled the rest of their season.
The first set of the first match went exactly like the previous meeting with the Jackets winning 25-18. After that, Princeton took control, winning the next three sets 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 to win the match 3-1, and thus setting up the “rubber match” about two hours later.
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but C-I came out strong in the first set, winning 25-16. Also just like the other two, Princeton rallied to tie the match up 1-1 with a 25-20 second set win. And just like the first meeting, C-I would rebound to take the final two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-10, giving the Jackets the “series” win two matches to one.
Vikings rally to defeat Jackets, top Hornets
Before Cambridge-Isanti repeatedly faced off against their neighbor about 15 miles to their west, they took on their neighbor about 15 miles to their east with a trip to North Branch. On the scoreboard, the match was as close as anticipated between the two teams, with North Branch eventually winning 3-2. But the individual sets told a different story.
The Jackets appeared on their way to a solid victory over the Vikings, which would have been their first since 2016, jumping out to a 2-0 lead by winning the first set 25-22 and the second set 25-23. It was at that point, though, the match turned a complete 180 as North Branch won the third set by an astounding margin of 25-5.
With all the momentum in their favor, North Branch took the fourth set 25-18 before finishing the night with a 15-8 fifth set win.
The Jackets were kept off balance with a strong inside-outside attack as middle hitter Paige Peaslee picking up 15 kills in the middle and Lindsey Bunes coming up with 13 kills from the outside hitter position. Even setter Paige Sheehan got in on the offensive action, earning eight kills, with most coming on second-hit tips.
Three nights later, North Branch increased their season record to 7-1 with a 3-1 win over Big Lake. After exchanging 26-24 set wins, North Branch went on to win the next two sets 25-19 and 25-15.
Peaslee was again virtually unstoppable, picking up 17 kills and adding a team-high six blocks. Defensively, Chloe Fortuna picked up 12 digs.
