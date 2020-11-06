For some unknown reason, the artificial turf at Chisago Lakes stadium has been the epicenter of some classic football games, in particular when it comes to Cambridge-Isanti taking on the Wildcats. On Saturday, Oct. 31, the two teams took part in what turned out to be yet another barn-burner, with the Jackets falling behind, then exchanging touchdowns before stonewalling a Chisago Lakes two-point conversion attempt with less than 30 seconds remaining to earn a thrilling 35-34 win.
The game started out looking like it would be another lopsided defeat for the Jackets as the Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter before the Jackets’ defense started to knuckle down and the offense got going. Although an injury can never be considered positive, the catalyst for the C-I rally appeared to be when star runningback Gavyn Ziebarth obtained a head injury on a questionable tackle that yielded a personal foul penalty for head contact. With Ziebarth off the field, the Jackets were forced to vary their offensive attack, evenly dividing the play calling between rushes by multiple other backs, plus a healthy and timely passing attack.
The first two scores in the Jacket rally came on passes from Connor Braaten to Braden Jones, making the halftime score 21-14 in favor of Chisago Lakes. The third quarter saw both teams scoring once, creating a 28-21 lead going into the final stanza. It was there where C-I really got going, coupled with the Wildcats seemingly beginning to show their lack of practice or real game action. Because of a self-imposed two-week stoppage of all sports, this was Chisago Lakes’ first game of the season, compared to C-I’s fourth.
Braaten converted on a pair of two-yard touchdown runs, giving C-I their first lead of the game with just under five minutes remaining. After another Wildcat drive stalled at the goal line due to a fumble, C-I went three-and-out that was punctuated by a short punt against the wind, setting up a 20-yard drive that set up the penultimate two-point try - an option play that was stifled by C-I’s Adam Hamed.
Next up is yet another tough opponent in top-ranked and undefeated Andover, who will travel to CIHS for a 6 p.m. game on Friday, Nov. 6.
Vikings battle undefeated Thunderhawks
Editor's note: some of the information in this portion of the article is different from what was in the physical newspaper.
Going into North Branch’s final regular season home game against Grand Rapids, there were plenty of predictions of a Thunderhawk route. And who could blame anybody for that? Coming into the contest, Grand Rapids had yet to yield a first-half point. Not only did the Vikings break that streak, but the home team was within a red zone fumble as a North Branch runner reacted to a leg injury from taking a lead late in the game.
As it was, the Vikings gave the Thunderhawks a good scare before falling by a score of 28-16.
Like C-I, North Branch spotted their opponent a 14-point lead in the first quarter before cracking the scoreboard with a tackle in the endzone by Gaven Jensen-Schneider for a safety. The senior also was a part of the next score on a 14-yard touchdown catch to narrow the lead down to 14-8. Another Grand Rapids touchdown before half created a 21-8 halftime score.
An Ashton LaBelle touchdown run, coupled with a successful two-point conversion created a 21-16 score going into the fourth quarter. But that was as close as they got as the fateful fumble took place, followed by one last ThunderHawk touchdown to make the final score 28-16.
The game wound up being the last regular season game for the Vikings as their last two games - versus Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld, were canceled as North Branch players are being quarantined after being in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The team hopes to be able to play in the section tournament, which begins later this month.
Bombers fall to Hinckley-Finlayson
In their second game in five days, Braham hosted the Jaguars from Hinckley-Finlayson, losing to the visitors 15-6.
H-F controlled a majority of the game, scoring touchdowns in the first and third quarters before the Bombers broke the shutout with a Hayden Lee touchdown pass to Zach Yerke halfway through the fourth quarter. The subsequent two-point conversion failed.
Braham will now visit their fellow Bombers from Barnum on Friday, Nov. 6, with kickoff being moved up to 6 p.m.
