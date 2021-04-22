Bluejacket 2021 Spring Sports Showcase

Softball
Head coach: Cari Tohm
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? It has set us behind as we needed to really draw back to the basics to build our foundation and start building up from there. With the short practice time before games started we were rushed through this process.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? It may be a slower start, but I believe the competition will still be strong throughout the season. We just need to be ready to play and improve with each game.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? Last season, we had zoom calls that players could attend. They were good team bonding sessions and helped lay the groundwork for this season. Players also did home workouts and many were able to participate in a fall season outside of school to help keep their skills in check.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? Covid rules include wearing masks and still trying to stay socially distanced. A big part of our sport is giving high fives and coming together for celebrations, so it is finding other ways that we can acknowledge a great play and still get pumped up by it. The masks have made it more dificult to hear each other as well.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? Rescheduling can be dificult, but we are trying to create double headers where applicable. Hopefully the weather will work in our favor this spring so that we can get in all of our games.
Anything else to add? We are just very excited to be able to play this year and be out on the field! We have a great group of players that have looked forward to this for a long time.
Baseball
Head coach: Mike Bergloff
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? The Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets baseball team has adapted well and we feel that most of the other teams in the conference are in the same situation that we are in. Right now we are focusing on Arm Conditioning/Strength and Hitting.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? Players are going to take some time to get their swings back. Arm safety is going to be a huge priority to keep guys available to play.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? They did a lot of off the field lifting, conditioning, and found other interest to pass the time. We had a large number of players that played fall baseball through MBL/MYAS.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? Masks during gameplay and limited dugout use. We will keep our players out of the dugout until they are on deck or waiting for their turn to bat. Not much, slight inconvenience but the players will adapt to them.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? No, a concern of ours is umpire availability and transportation. These could eventually cause a delay or postponement in games at all levels.
Anything else to add? We are concerned with losing players to quarantine situations. It has happened already to our 9th grade program.
Boys tennis
Head coach: Thea Lowman
2021 Roster: Chase Arvidson, Eli Bingham, Rigo Mork, Nolan Arvidson, erik Kindem, Alexz Magnuson, Reid Stevens, Brennan Blake, Evan Goebel, John Humphrey, Drew Lyford, Michael Sauze, Owen Zorn, Caden Chesla, Joe Larkin, Dermsie Schauer, Ruccus Schauer, Jason Walz, Ty Bowland, Josh Currier, Curtis Hunter, Micah Gustafson, Corbin Halsensgard, Elliot Knudsvig, Keagen Lowman, Owen Roddy, Justin Sauze, Xavier Stevens, Phillip Yerigan, and tinga Kiriago.
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? One of the biggest effects of last season’s cancellation is on athletes who would have been new to the team last year. Luckily, we have a great core group of upper-classmen who are strong leaders. They have helped new players learn and adjust to our team routines and traditions.
Several of our players continued to play tennis when Covid guidelines allowed over the summer, fall, and winter. So, they are coming into the season not only excited to play as a team again, but having kept up on their tennis games as well.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? Players will be learning and gaining experience on the court this year that they would have had last year. Each tennis team is in this position, though. So, our focus is on gaining experience on the court day by day, practice by practice, match by match.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? Tennis being an outdoor sport in which players are naturally socially distanced by the tennis court, many players were able to continue to play tennis once Covid recommendations allowed. When guidelines allowed, players were also able to participate in lessons / drills and even compete in some matches / tournaments. When Covid recommendations and guidelines did not allow players to practice or play together, players were provided with workouts and drills.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? When playing indoors, all players wear masks.For outdoor tennis meets, singles players do not need to wear masks during their matches. Doubles players wear masks. Players are super excited to compete as a team again. They’ve adjusted well to wearing masks and have learned that they need to make their line calls and say the score a little louder due to the masks.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? Minnesota spring weather typically makes spring sports scheduling rather interesting in a normal year. The most challenging tennis events to reschedule are big 8-team tournaments. Those tournaments are not allowed this year due to Covid guidelines.
Anything else to add? At the end of last year’s lost season, we graduated 8 letter-winners. Having graduated that wealth of varsity experience, we are thankful for the core of varsity experience and leadership returning this year. They have been providing guidance to and encouragement of our talented and promising group of underclassmen, truly demonstrating the Bluejacket Way on the tennis courts.
Girls track and field
Head coach: Linda Droubie
2021 Roster: Erin Baker, Sarah Baker, Alison Barber, Emma B arton, Hannah Bingham, Audrey Blake, Larissa Block, Anastacia Carpenter, Remijia Challander, Kaylee Clement, Chloe Dobosenski, Britt Erickson, Taylor Flynn, Stephanie Gagne, Zajra Grant, Andrina Gross, Christy Haglund, Norah Haglund, Emma Hall, Carley Halstensgard, Ella Hasser, Annie Hennen, Grace Hoffmann, Kendyl Izzo, Tasha Jensen, Cierra Johnshoy, Emily Jones, Haylee Kilpatrick, Taylor Kinnunen, Aiyana Knight, Ashley Ladd, Anika Larson, Madison Lawrence, Ava Lowman, Sophia Masters, June Merkouris, Joselynn Richter, Harlee Schermerhorn, Ada Schlenker, Bailey Snidarich, Jennifer Steinbring, Grace Trulson, Reese Wilking, Kira Zagers, and Shay Zagars.
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? The full year off has significantly impacted the number of athletes we have out this spring. Our numbers are down quite a bit due to Covid. Not having the opportunity to provide a great experience to our younger athletes last spring, has clearly impacted our numbers this spring.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? The issue with fewer participants is an issue all teams are facing this spring. Our meets will definitely look and feel a lot different. Teams may struggle to put together a full line up due to not only the number of athletes out this spring, but also the number of students eligible on a given day due to covid related issues. This will impact the level of competition on a daily basis for our athletes.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? Several athletes trained over the past year and stayed in shape by competing in other sports and working out in the gym, when they were open.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? We will host and attend smaller meets with fewer teams. The track meets will be split between genders, therefore, greatly impacting the culture and camaraderie that takes place at a track meet. Track meets are a great social environment where everyone is competing, cheering each other on and celebrating victories. This will look different this year.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? Scheduling is always an issue in the spring given the weather we typically experience in April and May, but this year it may be even more difficult as a result of covid
Anything else to add? Given all of the uncertainties that lie ahead for us this season, our goal, as a team, is to stay positive and enjoy the moments and experiences we are given. We are not in control of the adversity we have faced this past year, but we are in control of our attitude and willingness to preserve. We have a great group of talented athletes on our team this year and are looking forward to another year of continued success in our program.
Boys track and field
Head coach: Kent Viesselman
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? The full year off has caused us to start at a more basic level with respect to conditioning, expectations and sheer numbers of athletes participating.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? Teams seem to be smaller across the area. I also believe the event groups that will be the most adversely affected are the skill events such as the field events and the hurdles.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? General conditioning including lifting weights and running. I also know we had several athletes who attended event specific camps and sessions around the state.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? Masking, social-distancing… we are actually having 2 sessions of 1 gender meets this year rather than having both genders present at the same time. The number of participants at a meet has also been limited.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? Actually, we are losing a week, which is almost 10% of our season. The spring season is the shortest sports season so this is very significant, specifically with respect to conditioning..
Anything else to add? The students who are out are doing a great job and have been very resilient to this point. We will do our best and control what we can. It should be a good season.
Girls golf
Head coach: Steve Hanson
2021 Roster: Jocelyn Irwin, Maggie Kurowski, Ashton Parnell, Jasmyn Sibell, Kasey Catton, Jenna Kirkeide, Amelia Kroschel, Alexa Oliver, Payton Danielson, Madysen Galiher, Emily Nystrom, Emma Scott, and Emilia Kurowski
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? It has been quite the start to the year. We started out with only 13 girls signed up with NO freshman. We have added a freshman since then. That’s the biggest problem with not having a season last year, no chance to establish contact with any potential players.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? By losing a season we have very few experienced returnees. Jasmyn is our only player with extensive varsity playing time. Ashton, Maggie, and Emily have some experience. Other than that we are teaching the game to the rest. It will definitely affect our scoring.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? Hopefully some of the girls played on their own last summer since many of the courses were closed for part of the spring.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? You may have talked to some other golf coaches who are very frustrated with the Covid protocol the MSHSL has set up. We are allowed only 72 participants at a golf course(they are allowing 250 for a track meet. Doesn’t make sense to me. This rule allows us to only play 3 JV golfers at our conference meets. I’m hoping they will adjust that number but it probably won’t happen. This has a huge impact on all golf programs. We have also had many girls already missing practices and meets because of contact tracing(another sore spot).
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? Because of the limited number of participants at a meet we have also lost some Invitationals so we have less opportunities to play.
Anything else to add? It’s not all bad, at least we get a chance to work with kids again.
Boys golf
Head coach: Joel Lund
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? Practices really haven’t changed much. It just felt good to have a practice and be out on the course again all together.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? The boys were still able to play golf last summer, but because we had no season, they lost out on “competitive” golf experiences. It is one thing to play a casual round of golf with friends as compared to a competitive round against other schools.
What did you or your athletes do in place of competition, or to try to keep their skills? The fortunate thing about our sport is that the boys were still able to golf play all of last summer. Many of them were at the course a lot and have done a terrific job improving their skills in the off-season.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? The rule that will impact us the most is that we are only allowed 72 golfers at a competition. Typically the 8 schools in the Mississippi8 bring 6 Varsity and 6 JV players to a meet making for a total of 96. Now we are forced to bring 6 Varsity, but only 3 JV in order to land on that number of 72.
Based on COVID scheduling guidelines, is rescheduling weather postponements more difficult? Scheduling has been a bit of a challenge per what I said in response to the previous question.
Anything else to add? They have waited 2 years for this season and they are very excited to be playing. We have great numbers this year with about 40 boys out for golf.
Adapted bowling
Head coach: Steve Tischer
2021 Roster: Hunter Carpenter, Beau Becker, Austyn Hansel, Karissa Thoma (Student Manager), Nolan Arvidson, James Chapman, Spencer Doege, Aaron Garrison, Sierra Knutson, Jackson Koukol, Kyle Mosher, Parker Tinnel, Bryce Tinnel, Jake Leight, Chelsey Stork, Hunter Bertuleit, Hailey Chambliss, Zeke Kokoris, and Morgan McCauley
How has the full year off affected the start of your season? This has not affected us, other than our student athletes missing out on the fun and competition. When school begins in the fall the first question I hear is, “When does bowling start?” So our athletes missed it and were excited to be back bowling again.
How will it impact competition throughout the season? Our bowlers are ready to compete again and are just happy that we are able to bowl this year.
What kind of COVID rules are in place for your sport? Everyone has to wear a mask, sanitize their hands when they enter the bowling lanes and when they leave. We have separated our bowlers into groups of three instead of 4 and they bowl in every other lane. We are not able to have any face to face competition with other schools. We bowl and send our scores to the other schools that we are competing against. So we are not traveling to other schools and the athletes miss the competition with their friends from other schools. Our State Tournament this year will also be different, instead of going to compete with hundreds of other bowlers face to face, we will bowl as a team at Junction Bowl in Isanti and send our scores into the Minnesota State High School League.
Anything else to add? Adapted Bowling is in full swing. We bowl at Junction Bowl in Isanti for practice and matches. We have many assistant coaches who work with the athletes in groups or one on one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.