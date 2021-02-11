Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - February 11, 2021

From the coach: Easton is a great playmaker. He has the ability to raise his teammates level of play on and off the ice. He also prides himself as being the hardest worker! He has been a great leader, and his explosiveness on the ice makes him fun to watch. Easton is the epitome of a great teammate.
Favorite thing about sports: Hanging out with friends, making memories and bonding with teammates.
Person who has influenced you: My Dad has been a big influence on my work ethic.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I usually make sure I eat a nutritious breakfast and drink plenty of water. I like listening to music as well.
Highlight of athletic career: Winning the Rusty Skates after losing 3 in a row.
Future goals: Play Junior Hockey and attend college.
