Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - February 25, 2021

From the coach: Laci is a very driven athlete and is always pushing herself to be the best gymnast she can be. She is highly motivated to improve, and she loves to help her teammates improve as well. She has won bars in every meet so far this season and is consistently one of our top scorers on every event.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is looking back on when you were younger and seeing all the progress you have made over time in your sport. I love being in the gym and improving my skills and routines to be a better athlete.
Person who has influenced you: The people who have influenced me are any gymnast or athlete in general who are determined, push themselves, and work hard to make the most out of every practice.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: To prepare for a meet I usually spend some time with my team to get pumped up. Then we warm up, and when it’s time to compete I like to stay super focused on corrections, my skills, and one event at a time.
Highlight of athletic career: The highlight of my athletic career is definitely anytime I beat my personal best on any event. It is such an awesome feeling to know I have improved. Even if it is just 0.025 it is still progress and my hard work has paid off.
Future goals: I would love to just stay healthy, keep improving, work hard, and see where my gymnastics career goes!
