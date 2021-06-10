Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - June 10, 2021

From the coach: Aiyana Knight- Aiyana is an outstanding athlete. I am so impressed with her drive and work ethic. She is such a fun athlete to watch compete and I am confident she will break a record or two this season.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is definitely the competitiveness and the adrenaline rush. I also love the bonds I make with teammates and coaches.
Person who has influenced you: My parents are my biggest influence. They push me to the be best I can be and always tell me to do whatever makes me happy.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I usually make sure I have a good fulfilling breakfast. I also make sure I stay hydrated. After that, I watch clips of the meet before so I can go into the meet with a plan.
Highlight of athletic career: Making it to the state meet my freshman year for the 400 M relay and the 800 M relay. This was most definitely the highlight of my career.
Future goals: Eventually, I will have to decide whether or not I want to pursue basketball or track in college, but know that I plan to attend college and major in psychology.
