Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - March 4, 2021

From the coach: Leo has had an excellent year, going 25-1 with 14 pins. He is currently ranked #6 in Class AAA at 106 pounds.
Favorite thing about sports: I Love to compete, hate to lose.
Person who has influenced you: My Dad and my coaches.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Positive Thoughts, and think intensity
Highlight of athletic career: 3rd in Sections as an 8th grader.
Future goals: Become a State Champion.
