Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - May 27, 2021

From the coach: I nominated Jasmyn for Athlete of the week not only for her fantastic athletic ability but more importantly her overall character. Jasmyn has shown great leadership by setting an example for all of the girls golf team. She is humble, considerate, and takes her sport seriously. This season Jasmyn finished 1st in 6 of 7 Mississippi 8 conference meets. She was the season medalist by almost 6 strokes. I am very proud to nominate her for this award.
Favorite thing about sports: The escape from the school and home life it brings along with the friends and relationship that come with it. Yeah I get to play something I love playing, but having those relationships with my teammates makes it 100 times better.
Person who has influenced you: My 21 year old brother, Jake. He has gone through alot in his lifetime with hockey, and has had many reason to quit, but he never did and now he’s pursuing his dreams.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Honestly, how I prepare for golf meets is really low-key. On the bus I listen to music to get in the right mindset and get myself thinking golf. When we get to the course I make sure to get loose more than anything and hit a couple clubs and get a feel for the greens at the course. But that’s about it.
Highlight of athletic career: Definitely making it to state as a sophomore.
Future goals: To go to Bethel University and continue my golfing career while studying psychology to become a mental health counselor. I hope to open my own mental health counseling business with one of my best friends in the future... But that’s gonna be a while.
