Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - November 19, 2020

From the coach: Our coaching staff nominated #6 Brooklyn Dickey as athlete of the week. She is our Sophomore Right Side who is also our backup setter. The day before our home game against Princeton we found out our Senior setter Hailey Christenson would be unavailable for an extended period so Brooklyn was asked to step in and lead our offence. She proceeded to tally 32 assists, 10 digs and 3 kills on route to leading our team to a 3-1 win. In the past 4 games with her as our setter we have gone 3-1 and she has played a big role in that. With that being said I can’t say enough about the rest of our team, especially our seniors who have all stepped up and really supported her and in essence have said “we got this”.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing has been all the friendships I have made and being able to play the sport I love with all of them.
Person who has influenced you: My dad Colin because he has taught me the importance of working hard and never giving up no matter what people say.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I usually listen to music and focus on what I will do during the game.
Highlight of athletic career: Making varsity and being able to be a starter.
Future goals: I hope to eventually get to 1000 assists and then hopefully be able to play volleyball in college.
