Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - October 1, 2020

From the coach: I chose senior Joey Williams for my nomination. Joey comes to every practice ready for any drill, always looking for something new to learn, and consistently asking for tips and things to work on to improve. Joey has also overcome a fairly significant back injury that cost him almost 18 months of soccer. Forced to sit out his entire junior year, he came into his senior year with a willingness to do whatever it took to get on the field again. Joey has went from missing his junior year to being a starting Varsity defender, and one of our most consistent and dependable players this year.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is probably the game and meeting people and making friends threw out the years.
Person who has influenced you: Well I don’t have one specific person who has changed the way I think about soccer it has been many people.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I listen to music on my way to the game, and then right before the game I look at Erik (keeper) and ask him if he’s ready?
Highlight of athletic career: It’s probably my first game this season, coming back off an injury and coming out strong
Future goals: I know I want to continue playing soccer but I don’t know if I want to go to college or go into the a trade.
