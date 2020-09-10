Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - September 10, 2020

From the coach: I nominate Ava Lowman for girls’ tennis. She has started this season 3-0 against some tough opponents. She is someone who fights for every point. She is a bulldog on the court always giving 100% effort. Ava is also a great teammate. She is a positive and encouraging voice for our team. We are lucky to have her!
Favorite thing about sports: I love being part of a team and playing tennis of course, but I also love watching my teammates play and cheering them on.
Person who has influenced you: My family and coaches have influenced me to always work hard and give 110% with everything I do.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I go up to the courts the night before a match and work on anything I feel that I am struggling with so that I am more confident during my match.
Highlight of athletic career: This year has so far been an amazing season for me, but it was also really fun to get pulled up to play on JV while I was in middle school.
Future goals: My goal for tennis is to eventually play first singles on varsity and have a great season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.