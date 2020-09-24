Bluejacket Athlete of the Week - September 24, 2020

From the coach: Cierra has given many years of dedicated and determined service to Lady Bluejacket Soccer. She has worked through difficult circumstances and adjusted to multiple roles throughout her career taking on each new challenge with a can do constructive attitude. The leadership Cierra has provided this year both as the anchor of our center midfield and as a senior captain, along with the camaraderie she has developed amongst the team, will help carry us through a physically and emotionally demanding season. As a coaching staff and as teammates, Cierra is player and leader we can all count on.
Favorite thing about sports: The girls and the energy of the games. It’s so amazing watching our team go out there and play there hearts out. You can really see everyone’s love for the game.
Person who has influenced you: My parents are my biggest influence, they taught me to me a caring and loving person. They also taught me to work for what I want. They push me to be the best I can be
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: For games I just really try to watch what I eat for the day. I get really sick from some foods so I just try to watch what I’m putting in my body.
Highlight of athletic career: Getting back on the field once I broke my arm because it was really hard to sit on the sidelines. I also really liked being able to play with my sister. I think the biggest highlight of soccer was being able to play this year though, didn’t think I was gonna get a senior year.
Future goals: For my future, I plan on going to college and as of now go into nursing.
