Bluejacket Athlete of the Week, March 18, 2021

From the coach: Mikayla is the hardest working athlete that I have ever coached. Her commitment to succeed is unmatched and her drive is paying dividends for her and our team. Mikayla is our leader and takes great pride in shouldering that responsibility.
Favorite thing about sports: I love the competition and the process of the game.
Person who has influenced you: Multiple people have influenced me in my life. Some of which include my parents, my trainer, and my brother and sister figures.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: In the morning I’ll do my daily running whether it’s one or two miles, I’ll shower and eat a good breakfast. At some point during the day I’ll read and watch film but then closer to the time of the game I will go to training for a pregame workout.
Highlight of athletic career: Winning both D1 state and nationals with my aau team.
Future goals: To receive my bachelors degree in psychology, play high level college basketball and play professionally after that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.