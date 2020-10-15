Bluejacket Athletes of the Week - Oct. 15

From the coach: I have nominated both Jaxon Jones and Owen Jarvela for athlete of the week. The two of them have been going back and forth as our #1 runner these past four weeks.
Favorite thing about sports: Jaxon: the competition. I love to compete and win and the family it builds with your teammates and coaches. Owen: One is just the feeling of competition, the feeling of getting up to the line. Adrenaline pumping and waiting for the gun. My other favorite thing is the team aspect. Running day-in, day-out with the team we had this year made practices much easier.
Person who has influenced you: Jaxon: I have lots of people who have influenced me but among them are my parents and coach Lowman. Owen: My father. He isn’t always able to make it to every meet, but when he is he’s always there to yell his trademark “move forward.”
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Jaxon: Pasta the night before the meet always and drink lots of water. Then I listen to music, spend time inside my head preparing myself getting focused, and then it’s go time and you just run. Owen: I prepare for a race in a couple ways. Starts off with a little Among Us on the bus ride over. But once I get there it’s all business. And right before we start the race we huddle together and do the Yama.
Highlight of athletic career: Jaxon: Definitely the state meet! It was definitely something special. Owen: The Swain Invitational last year in Duluth. It was about 40 degrees and pouring out all day. During the race I was slipping and sliding around every corner and for one race, since it was such bad conditions and the times were so slow, I could focus on having fun.
Future goals: Jaxon: Run D1 cross and track and go to state with the boys. Owen: Attend a four-year, preferably one that I can compete in cross country and track at. And get a degree in Computer Engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.