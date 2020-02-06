Boys basketball
The Jackets continued their winning streak for the season, extending it to 14 with three impressive wins last week.
Cambridge-Isanti started off with a lopsided victory over Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 28, eclipsing the century mark with a 101-74 win. Three nights later, the Jackets topped Becker by a similar spread, beating the Bulldogs 87-60.
The biggest win of the week, however, was on Saturday, Feb. 1, as the Jackets overcame a six-point halftime deficit and defeated a strong Edina team 73-70.
Senior Henry Abraham continued his unstoppable season, leading the Jackets in scoring all three games, picking up 31, 30 and a whopping 43 points in the games. The Jackets also started to show some depth in scoring, with Ryan Cox picking up 16 points against the Wildcats, Paul Swanson scoring 19 points versus the Bulldogs, and Micah Ladd adding 12 points against the Hornets for the team’s second scorer behind Abraham.
The team’s winning streak will face by far its largest obstacle this Saturday, as the Jackets host #1-ranked Eden Prairie at 3 p.m.
Girls basketball
Entering the week on their own winning streak, the Jacket girls cagers unfortunately saw their winning ways come to a halt with a pair of losses last week.
Before the two setbacks, C-I did defeat Chisago Lakes 60-43 on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Two nights later, though, highly-rated Becker proved to be too tough to handle, beating the Jackets 65-46. The team’s second loss came to section foe Andover by a score of 52-42.
Despite the losses, the Jackets continued to show balanced scoring, with Mikayla Aumer leading the way against the Wildcats with 28 points, Amme Sheforgen scoring 14 points versus the Bulldogs and Jana Swanson having a solid game against the Huskies with 23 points.
Girls hockey
The Cambridge-Isanti-Mora squad finished out their regular season with a loss and then a lopsided win to end up with a final 12-13 record. The loss came to Elk River/Zimmerman by a score of 6-3. The win came over Rochester Century by a 9-0 shutout.
The Jackets held close to the Elks for two periods, with Chloe Nelson netting a pair of goals in the second period, resulting in a 2-2 tie going into the third period and even held a brief 3-2 lead early in the third. Elk River, however, broke the game open with four unanswered goals in the final stanza.
The game was expectedly lopsided against Century, as the Jackets had already defeated Rochester 10-0 earlier in the season. C-I had five different goal scorers in this latest game, led by Jenna Hari. Also of note was Chloe Nelson’s first of two goals gave the senior the Jackets’ single-season scoring record with 29.
The Jackets were given the #6 seed for the Section 7AA tournament, resulting in them traveling to face North Wright County on Thursday, Feb. 6 in the opening round.
Gymnastics
The rigors of a long season somewhat caught up with the Jackets last week, as minor injuries and tired athletes led to a lower score of 140.4, which was still good enough to top North Branch’s 133.0.
Laci Lorinser won the all-around with a score of 34.975. She also won the beam with a score of 9.325. AnnaGrace Nelson won the bars with a 8.65. Laci Leverty claimed the other two firsts, with a tie on vault with a 9.45 and a floor score of 9.25.
Wrestling
C-I’s up-and-down season continued last week, as the Jackets took a 35-29 conference loss to Becker at home. The following day, C-I went 2-1 at the Cannon Falls Duals, beating the host team 46-27 and Stewartville 66-18, but losing to Northfield 43-28.
The loss to Becker was a tough one as the Jackets jumped out to a 14-0 lead, only to see the Bulldogs come back to take the lead at 19-14 halfway through the match. Becker held onto that lead for the rest of the match, clinching the team win at 220 pounds.
Boys hockey
The Jackets’ slide continued, with the team losing three times last week to each of their closest conference rivals. The week started with a 11-4 loss to Princeton, followed by a 6-3 loss to North Branch, and concluded with a 7-3 loss to St. Francis.
