Gymnastics
For some strange reason, Cambridge-Isanti gymnastics meets at Chisago Lakes always seem to be unnerving, with either freaky injuries or strange results that leave the team happy to get out relatively unscathed. This year, despite the fact the Wildcats’ home meets have been moved into a new gym, the story stayed the same as C-I escaped with a 137.2-132.35 win.
Laci Leverty continues to lead the team, taking first on vault (9.15) and floor (9.45), along with second in the all-around with a score of 35.1.
Wrestling
The Jackets went 1-2 in dual matches last week, easily beating White Bear Lake 72-10, but then falling to Woodbury 48-27 on the same night. Their other loss came in conference competition by a score of 40-36 to Big Lake in C-I’s home opener.
During that conference meet, C-I dug an early hole for themselves they couldn’t quite get out of despite picking up three pinfalls and one forfeit in the final four weights. Besides the one forfeit, all of C-I’s team points came from pins by Payton Doty (132 pounds), Jimmy Brown (160 pounds), Isaac Maurer (182 pounds), Easton Johnson (220 pounds) and Jacob McCabe (285 pounds).
Boys Hockey
The boys hockey squad started off the season with a .500 record of 2-2 going into a Monday, Dec. 9, game against Proctor. C-I went down early with Proctor taking a 2-0 lead. The Jackets answered back with a goal of their own in the second period, making the score 2-1. Proctor scored the lone goal of the third and final period. The final score was 3-1, with Nathaniel Bauer scoring the only goal with an assist from Noah Peterson.
The second game of the week came on Thursday, Dec. 12, against the Monticello Magic. The Magic would take a huge lead in the first period, going up 5-0. They extended their lead in the second and third periods, coming away with a 10-0 win over C-I.
The final game this week was on Saturday, Dec. 14, against Coon Rapids. In the first period the Cardinals would take a commanding 3-0 lead. The boys had hopes of a comeback with Easton Parnell scoring a goal in the second period, but the Cardinals would answer with two of their own, putting the Jackets down by 4 going into the third period. The Cardinals would take command in the third by putting up the lone goal. The Jackets would lose 6-1, dropping them to a 2-5 record.
Girls Basketball
The Jackets entered this week 3-1 with a lone loss against St. Croix Lutheran. The first game of this week was against Hermantown. The Jackets would go down 11 points in the first half; however, they would pull it together a little more in the second half. That wasn’t quite enough as Hermantown matched C-I point-for-point, coming away with a 51-40 win over the Jackets.
Jana Swanson had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, along with a steal and block. Amme Sheforgen would play the passing lanes the whole game putting up 11 points, five rebounds and five assists to go along with her six steals.
The second game of the week would come against Chisago Lakes. The Jackets would take a commanding 31-19 lead in the first half. The second half was a little closer with a one-point scoring difference, but the Jackets held on to get the win with the final score being 52-39. Swanson would get her second-straight double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go along with a steal and a block. Sheforgen would lead the Jackets in scoring with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Girls Hockey
The Jackets came into this week with a 3-5 record, with the first game of the week being against the Princeton Tigers. The Jackets would score their first goal of the game in the first period, taking a 1-0 lead going into the second. The Jackets would continue their dominating performance with three goals to the Tigers’ one, putting the Jackets up 4-1 going into the third and final period. The girls would then hit the dagger of a goal putting them up 5-1 as the clock expired. Chloe Nelson would put up a hat trick with three goals, with Jasmine Sibell and Alana Fix each scoring one of their own.
The girls last game of the week came against the St.Francis/North Branch squad. In an absolute shoot-out, the Jackets would outscore St. Francis/North Branch 4-2 in the first period. The second period was much closer with each team scoring a goal, putting the Jackets up 5-3 going into the third. The Jackets outscored their opponents 3-1 in the last period of the game, giving them the win with a final score of 8-4. Ashton Parnell would lead the game in scoring with a total of four goals – three coming in the first period alone. The Jackets now sit at an even .500 with a 5-5 record.
Boys Basketball
The Jacket boys’ lone game last week came after a heartbreaking loss against St. Cloud Apollo, and they looked to get back into the groove with a game against Chanhassen on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The first half had the Jackets with a 10-point lead at 43-33 in a fast-paced half. In this game, the Jackets knew they couldn’t let it slip in the second half like they did in the previous contest. C-I would not only close out the game, but do so in commanding fashion. The final score was 85-70.
History was made in this contest with senior Henry Abraham breaking the school single-game scoring record with 50 points. He also broke his own record with 13 threes.
Boys swimming and diving
In their first meet of the season, the Jackets fell to Monticello 98-73. Eli Bingham picked up C-I’s lone contested first-place finish in the 100 fly. Monticello swam the final three events as exhibition only in swimming’s version of the “mercy rule.”
