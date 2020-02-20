Bluejacket Soundbites

Boys basketball
Because of a quirk in rescheduling games due to postponements, the Bluejackets wound up facing their biggest conference foe in Princeton twice in four days, with the conference championship up for grabs. After the dust settled, however, nothing was settled as the two teams each won once, with both games leaving everyone wishing they could somehow set up a “tie-breaker.”
The first game, played in Cambridge on Friday, Feb. 14, was more of a high-scoring game as the Jackets won 100-89. The game was a tale of two halves as Cambridge-Isanti raced out to a 61-29 halftime lead only to see the Tigers mount a comeback that came up short. Henry Abraham had another huge game, scoring 43 points, with Connor Braaten adding 27 points to account for a majority of the Jackets’ scoring.
While more of a defensive game, the rematch on Monday, Feb. 17, proved to be even more thrilling as it took two overtimes to determine a winner, with Princeton coming out on top 78-72. This time, the Jackets held a slim lead at halftime by a score of 29-23, with the Tigers evening the score in the second half. The first overtime had each team scoring 10 points, but the Tigers got the better of the Jackets in the second overtime, outscoring them 15-9 to collect the win.
Abraham was held a little more in check by the Tigers this game, but still scored 32 points to lead the Jackets. Micah Ladd added 17 points as the only other Jacket to reach double digits.
Besides those thrilling games, the Jackets also topped Monticello 67-49 the previous Tuesday.
Girls basketball
The Jacket girls cagers suffered a couple tough defeats last week, but also had a good win.
The win came against Monticello by a score of 44-36 on Tuesday, Feb. 11. After trailing 22-19 at halftime, the Jackets quickly rallied in the second half to take the lead and hold on for the 8-point victory. Amme Sheforgen was the top scorer for C-I, picking up 16 points.
The toughest loss of the two was on Friday, as C-I battled Princeton evenly throughout the entire game, losing to the Tigers 71-70. Sheforgen again led C-I, scoring 20 points. Jana Swanson, Jackie Olander and Mikayla Aumer contributed with double-digit points, scoring 14, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The next night, the Jackets faced Champlin Park, losing to the Rebels 70-63. Swanson was the top scorer for C-I in the game, picking up 24 points.
Following the Jackets’ game against North Branch held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, C-I only has one regular-season game left before the section tournament begins. Assuming they beat both the Vikings and St. Francis (they already defeated both teams earlier in the season), the Jackets will finish up with a 17-9 record, which puts them right in the middle of the pack for the Section 7AAAA tournament.
Boys hockey
The Jackets picked up just their fifth win of the season last week as they topped Becker/Big Lake 5-2 on Tuesday, Feb. 11. This is the third time this season the Jackets topped the Eagles.
C-I never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 2-1 lead after one period, maintaining their two-goal lead in the second, and adding two more insurance goals in the third. The Jackets’ scoring attack was balanced, with five different players scoring in the game.
C-I concluded their regular season with a 3-1 loss to Somerset on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The team’s 5-20 regular season record yielded the #10 seed in their new section: 5A. C-I faced #7 Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 18, where the Jackets fell to the Wildcats 2-1, ending their season.
Wrestling
C-I’s team season came to an abrupt end in the opening round of the Section 7AAA tournament as the Jackets lost to Blaine 39-29. The Jackets held a slim 8-7 lead after four matches, but a string of three Bengal wins gave Blaine the lead for good as the two teams exchanged pinfalls in the final six weights.
C-I will now look to advance multiple wrestlers to the state individual tournament as they host the Section 7AAA individual tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22. The top two wrestlers in each weight will advance to state.
