Bluejacket Soundbites

Wrestling
The Bluejacket grapplers continued their strong season last week, winning another four matches while only dropping one. Each of their wins came in somewhat easy fashion, with the loss being similarly decisive against the Jackets.
The wins came against Milaca (48-23), St. Francis (45-18), Monticello (45-18), and Rush City/Braham (47-30). The loss came to Princeton (50-21).
In the five matches, Leo Edblad continued his dominating season, picking up five more wins, with four being via pinfall and one via forfeit. For the season, the freshman has recorded 25 wins, with 14 coming via pinfall.
Devan Jones at 220 pounds also went undefeated for the week, recording three contested wins and two forfeit wins. Logan Lindquist, Maverick Henderson, Treytin Byers, and Andrew Stickley each went 4-1 for the week.
Boys hockey
Last week’s lone game for the Jackets was the perfect example of how unpredictable this crazy sports season is becoming. Just five days previous, C-I was dominated by Monticello, losing 5-1. But last Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Jackets turned the tables on the defending Section 5A champions, securing a 4-2 win.
C-I never trailed in the game, building a 3-2 lead before putting the game out of reach with an empty-netter with a minute remaining in the game. The Jackets’ goals were scored by Tyler Haupert, Jacob Ziebarth, Nathan Schibilla, and Nathaniel Bauer.
Gymnastics
While sporting an undefeated record, the Bluejacket gymnastics team has yet to put together a complete meet, with their routines marred with inconsistent outcomes. Those inconsistencies resulted in their first dual meet loss of the season last week.
Before the loss, C-I did pick up another win as they easily defeated Princeton 140.875 - 125.275. Laci Lorinser won vault, bars, beam, and the all-around in the meet, with Laci Leverty taking first on floor. The Jackets took the top three all-around places in the meet, with Abby Kryzer taking second and Alison Barber placing third.
The loss came in C-I’s only non-conference meet of the season, at the hands of section foe Forest Lake by a score of 140.05 - 138.8. The Jackets actually had a good meet going for three of the four events, but a combination of the Rangers scoring just a bit better on vault and floor, plus shaky beam routines that netted five falls, resulted in the loss. Lorinser was the top finisher for C-I in the meet, taking second on bars and third in the all-around. Leverty also took second place on the floor.
Girls basketball
The experienced a bit of a hiccup in their strong season last week, losing to a struggling Buffalo squad 74-51. The Bison scored 37 points in both halves to collect the win, compared to C-I’s 21 first-half points and 30 second-half points.
Mikayla Aumer was held to 14 points, but still led the Jackets in scoring. Evelyn Wiltrout added 10 points.
Two days prior, the Jackets did pick up a solid win, defeating St. Francis 59-30. The Jackets scored all the points they would need in the first half, building up a 34-10 lead and then increasing that lead in the second half.
Aumer scored 20 points in the game, which due to a balanced offensive attack, was the only Jacket to reach double-digits.
Boys basketball
C-I’s rough season continued with two more losses last week as the Jackets fell to St. Francis 59-53 and Chisago Lakes 72-50.
In the game against the Saints, C-I held a 24-17 halftime lead, but was outscored 42-29 in the second half. Aleck Dee and Rigo Mork each had 12 points in the game, with Jordan Sperl adding 10.
Against the Wildcats, C-I trailed at halftime 39-16 and only outscored Chisago Lakes by one point in the second half. Kobe Karels had a strong game, scoring 21 points for the Jackets.
Boys swimming
In their final home meet of the season, C-I lost to St. Anthony Village 97-80. Mitchell Patrick was the only individual first-place finisher for the Jackets, winning the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. The 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays also touched the wall first in the meet.
