Bluejacket Soundbites

Girls basketball
The Bluejackets somewhat surprisingly stellar season continued last week with two more victories, bringing their season record to 9-1. Last week’s wins came via a 77-67 victory over Hermantown and a 75-44 defeat of North Branch.
The Jackets used a balanced attack against the Hawks, with five players reaching double-digits. Mikayla Aumer was again C-I’s leading scorer, with 16 points. Croix Vavra was right behind with 14 points, followed by Aiyana Knight’s 13, Maraya Wiltrout’s 12, and Evelyn Wiltrout’s 10.
Against the Vikings, C-I jumped out to a substantial 38-20 lead at halftime as they cruised to the 31-point win. While North Branch held Aumer to only nine points, the Wiltrout sisters made up for it, with Maraya scoring 21 and Evelyn scoring 13. Knight also added 13 points in the win.
Gymnastics
The Jackets continued their undefeated season last week with a convincing 142.675 - 132.95 win over St. Francis. The win also marked head coach Wendy Rooney’s 200th career dual-meet win.
Laci Lorinser had her best meet of the season, winning the all-around with a score of 36.7. She also won bars with a 9.25 and beam with a career-best 9.55. Laci Leverty picked up the other two first place finishes, scoring a season-high 9.475 on vault and almost a career-best 9.425 on floor.
Boys basketball
The Jackets picked up their second win of the season, topping North Branch 55-49. However they couldn’t make it two straight wins as they fell to Buffalo 68-41.
In the game against North Branch, the Jackets jumped out to an 18-1 lead and then withstood a Viking rally to get the win. Playing without forward Connor Braaten, the Jackets had to rely on a smaller lineup. Jordan Sperl had a great game, scoring 26 points to lead the Jackets.
The very next night, it was the Jackets who got down early against Buffalo, trailing by 20 at halftime. But there was no rally for C-I as they only managed 19 points in the second half. Sperl again led the team, scoring 16.
Wrestling
While the Jackets suffered two close defeats last week, the C-I coaches were pretty satisfied with the results as they were missing four varsity wrestlers. The final scores were 33-36 versus Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, and 30-38 versus Watertown-Mayer.
In the first match, against HLWW, it came down to the 285 pound match, with the score tied at 33. But a 7-0 decision meant the team match went against the Jackets.
For the night, Leo Edblad, Wyatt Wothe, Treytin Byers, and Devan Jones went undefeated.
Despite the losses, C-I’s season record has placed them in the top 20 rankings at #18. According to head coach Neil Jennissen, the Jackets have now been ranked in the top 20 at some point in every season since 1998.
Boys hockey
C-I had a tough week last week, losing once and tying once. The loss came to conference and section foe Monticello by a score of 5-1. The tie came against Sauk Rapids-Rice at 3-3.
Against the Storm, the Jackets battled back from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead midway through the third period, but a Storm goal with just three minutes remaining created the deadlock. The Jacket goals were scored by Jacob Ziebarth, Treyten Green and Nathan Schibilla.
Boys swimming
In a rarity at least for this season, the Bluejackets competed twice last week, dropping both meets. At home, the Jackets lost to Monticello 98-71. On the road, C-I fell to Chisago Lakes 92-84.
Mitchell Patrick was the lone Jacket to win the same event in both meets, earning first in the 50 freestyle twice. He also won the 100 backstroke against Chisago Lakes. Christopher Williams touched the wall first against Monticello, which was the only other first place finish against the Magic.
Versus the Wildcats, the 200 medley relay, Eli Bingham (100 fly and 100 breaststroke), and Joseph Larkin (500 free) also took first.
