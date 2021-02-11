Wrestling
The Jackets had a strong week last week, going 4-0 in their matches. The winning started with a dominating 58-15 win over North Branch. They followed that up with the biggest win of the season, a 51-24 win over #17-ranked Woodbury. Two days later, C-I picked up another pair of wide-margined victories with a 59-15 win over Chisago Lakes and a 60-15 win over Park.
Freshman Leo Edblad continues to have an incredible season at 106 pounds, going undefeated in 16 matches thus far. Besides Edblad, Logan Lindquist, Andrew Stickley, and Isaiah Wessel went 4-0 for the week. Lindquist and Wessel each won two contested matches and won by forfeit twice. Stickley had an even easier time, getting three forfeits and one contested win.
Girls basketball
The Jackets continue to scratch and claw their way through the season, picking up two more wins to bring their season record to 6-1.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Jackets fought through cold shooting and a pesky Big Lake team to claim a 55-45 win. The Hornets led 19-17 at halftime, but the Jackets rallied in the second half to earn the 10-point win. Mikayla Aumer in particular had to fight through a first half that featured many shots not falling, but she eventually found her groove, leading the team with 26 points. Croix Vavra added 10 points.
Three nights later, Monticello took the Jackets into overtime before some timely baskets and clutch free throws yielded a 39-33 Bluejacket win. The game was as even as it could get as the teams were tied at 18 at halftime and 32 at the end of regulation before C-I took over and outscored the Magic 7-1 in overtime. Aumer again led the team, scoring 12 points in the game.
Gymnastics
C-I remained undefeated on the season, picking up a 140.25 - 135.775 win over Monticello. Although the team was plagued by too many falls, especially on beam, C-I’s score was bolstered by adding some new skills to their routines, with even more skills expected in the near future.
In what’s becoming a common theme this season, the “two Lacis” continued to finish in first on alternating events, with Laci Leverty winning vault (9.4) and floor (9.3), and Laci Lorinser winning bars (9.475) and beam (8.825). In the all-around, it was Leverty securing the top spot with a 35.775, Lorinser taking second with a 35.625 and Alison Barber taking third with a 34.475.
Boys hockey
The Jackets suffered just their second loss of the season last week, falling to conference and section foe Chisago Lakes 4-0. Two days later, the team rebounded with a 7-1 dominating victory over Henry Sibley in a game that was supposed to be held outside, but got moved inside due to the cold.
After a scoreless first period against the Warriors, C-I jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second period before adding another three goals in the third. The scoring was balanced for the Jackets, with only Jacob Ziebarth scoring two goals in the game.
Boys basketball
C-I notched their first win of the season last week, rolling to a 64-41 win over Big Lake. However, the cagers couldn’t sustain the momentum and lost to Monticello 60-37.
Jordan Sperl had a strong game for C-I in the win, picking up 20 points. Kobe Karels added a solid 16 points for C-I. In the loss to the Magic, Connor Braaten had 11 points.
Boys swimming
In their lone meet of the week, C-I fell to visiting Princeton 90-76. The Tigers took the top spot in each event except for two, which were both won by Mitchell Patrick, who recorded a personal-best time in the 50 freestyle, and followed that up with a win in the 100 backstroke. Additionally, while the 100 breaststroke featured Princeton swimming exhibition only, Eli Bingham did touch the wall first for a legitimate win.
Northern Tier girls hockey
The Stars went 1-1 on the week, losing their first game of the season to Chisago Lakes by a score of 6-2. Before that, the co-op once again shut out Princeton 4-0 in the second game of a back-to-back against the Tigers.
Against the Tigers, Jenna Kurkowski, Marissa Miller, Abygail Spitzer, and Jaden Kozak each scored as the Stars outshot Princeton 48-9.
Against the Wildcats, it was the Stars’ turn to get completely outshot, giving up 46 shots on goal, compared to 20. Jasmyn Sibell briefly knotted the game at 1-1 in the second period, with Gabrielle Giving doing likewise at 2-2 five minutes later. But Chisago Lakes responded with four unanswered goals to take the win.
