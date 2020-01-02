Bluejacket Soundbites

Boys basketball
The Bluejackets repeated as the champions of the North Star State Hardwood Showcase, held in Hibbing Dec. 26-28, winning all three of their games.
The tournament started with Cambridge-Isanti putting on an offensive exhibition as the Jackets drained 23 three-pointers en route to a 108-64 drubbing of Duluth Denfeld. The 23 treys was the third-most threes made in a game in the state’s history. Henry Abraham picked up 41 of C-I’s century-plus points to continue his hot scoring.
The next two games were a family affair, as Jacket head coach Mike McDonald faced first his son Rhett and then his brother Joel in the semifinals and finals.
For the second time this season, Mike’s Jackets topped Rhett’s Duluth East Greyhounds, this time by a score of 83-77. Abraham scored 29 points in this game, with Micah Ladd chipping in 25 of his own.
In the championship game, not only was it “McDonald versus McDonald,” but it was also “Bluejackets versus Bluejackets” as C-I faced host Hibbing. The final score ended up 90-80 in favor of the older McDonald – or the southern Bluejackets, depending on your perspective. Again, it was Abraham leading the way with his second 29-point performance, giving the senior state leading scorer 99 points for the tournament. Ryan Cox came up with an impressive 20-point effort in the championship game.
The wins give the Jackets a 7-1 season record, which is good for a #8 QRF ranking in Class AAAA.
Girls basketball
The C-I girls hoopsters had an equally successful holiday tournament, winning both of their games in the Cloquet tournament held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28.
Also like the boys, the girls utilized a potent outside game to achieve the wins. The girls team also welcomed back a potent part of their starting lineup as sophomore Makayla Aumer was able to play for the first time this season after breaking her hand in the first days of practice.
For the first game, C-I cruised to a 74-40 win over host Cloquet. Aumer nailed three three-pointers en route to a 23-point performance to lead the Jackets. Amme Sheforgen added 17 points and Jackie Olander contributed 13 points to the winning cause.
The next day, it was a battle of “C-Is” as the Jackets took on Crosby-Ironton, topping the Rangers 70-56. Aumer again reached the 20-point mark by way of six threes in the game. Sheforgen was close behind with 18 points and Jana Swanson added 15 points in the win.
C-I now sits at a 6-3 record as they enter the new year hopefully completely healthy.
Boys hockey
C-I once again played in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, formerly known as the Schwan’s Cup, going 1-2 in the open division.
The Jackets started their tournament with a pair of lopsided losses against strong opponents as they fell to Faribault 6-0 and Luverne 6-1. However, they rebounded to pick up a 4-3 overtime win over Becker/Big Lake to the final game.
In the win, C-I had to come back from a 2-0 deficit, scoring three goals in the second period before allowing the tying goal early in the third. Nathaniel Bauer put a quick end to the overtime stanza, scoring just 1:34 into overtime. Besides Bauer’s game-winner, Jacob Ziebarth lead the Jackets with two goals, with Easton Parnell picking up the other. Meghan Gibb made 24 saves to earn the win.
Wrestling
The Jackets participated in a different holiday tournament this year, traveling to Rogers for the 28-team “Holiday Matness.”
The switch proved to do C-I some good as the Jackets placed fifth as a team with 122 points. Jacob McCabe picked up the lone individual championship for C-I at 285 pounds, with Leo Edblad (106 pounds) and Logan Lindquist (120 pounds) each coming in fourth. Besides those three, C-I wound up placing four other wrestlers in the top eight.
