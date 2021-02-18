Wrestling
The Bluejackets continued their strong season last week, picking up four more wins to bring their season record to 13-6.
The week started with a solid win versus St. Cloud Tech by a score of 43-33. That same night, the Jackets easily defeated an extremely depleted St. Francis team 63-9, with the Saints having to forfeit seven of the 14 weights. The following morning, C-I topped Elk River 49-23, and then, in the most thrilling match of the season, beat a strong Minnetonka squad 37-32.
In that match against the Skippers, the team score went back and forth, with a total of eight lead changes. The match came down to the 285 pound matchup, with the Skippers leading the Jackets 32-31. While only needed a decision to clinch a team victory, C-I’s Scott Simpson went out and pinned his opponent right in front of his ecstatic teammates, sending the team into jubilant celebration.
Because of the many St. Francis forfeits, only Logan Lindquist, Wyatt Wothe, and Treytin Byers went a perfect 4-0 in contested matches for the week for the Jackets.
Girls basketball
While the Jackets only had one game last week, it was a significant one as their 58-23 victory over Princeton marked head coach Jody Ledahl’s 250th career victory.
The Tigers had no answer for Mikayla Aumer as the junior collected 27 points in the game. Croix Vavra also reached double digits, scoring 11.
Boys hockey
C-I had two tough battles last week, winning one and dropping the other.
The win came over Becker/Big Lake by a score of 4-3 in overtime as the Jackets avenged their season-opener loss to the Eagles. Trailing 3-2 in the third period, C-I tied the score on a goal from Nathaniel Bauer at the ten minute mark. Bauer then netted the game-winner in overtime.
The loss came versus Pine City in a game that looked like it would also go into overtime before a late Dragon goal clinched the 6-5 win for the visitors. Just like the first game between the two teams, the game was a back-and-forth affair. After Pine City took a 2-0 lead early in the first period, C-I scratched their way back to take a 4-3 lead midway through the second period. Pine City then took a 5-4 lead early in the third period, only to have the game knotted up less than a minute later. It would then take until there was just 1:12 left in the third before the Dragons would net the game-winner.
The Jackets had five different skaters pick up goals in the game.
The team now sits with a 6-3 record on the season.
Gymnastics
The Jackets continued to show some inconsistency with their routines this strange season, but on the positive side, the team has also shown marked improvements in their scores when they do stick their routines.
Last week, the Jackets had an off night on the vault and bars, but rallied with their best scores of the season on beam and floor in defeating Chisago Lakes 142.575 - 122.975. Once again, the Jackets took the top spots on each event. Laci Leverty took first on vault with a 9.4, while Laci Lorinser took the top spot on the other three and the all-around. The talented sophomore scored a 9.4 on bars, 9.525 on the beam, and a 9.25 on the floor en route to a 36.625 all-around score. 8th-grader Abby Kryzer tied Lorinser for the top spot on the floor.
Boys basketball
C-I’s struggles continued last week, as the Jackets lost twice after getting defeated 77-61 by Princeton and 67-28 by Duluth East.
Against the Tigers, C-I held a 32-27 lead at halftime, but couldn’t keep the momentum up in the second half, getting outscored 50-29. Kobe Karels was the top scorer for C-I, picking up 22 points. Rigo Mork added 13 points, and Connor Braaten had 11.
Boys swimming
The Jacket splashers also had a tough time in Duluth last week, losing 106-68 to the Greyhounds. Mitchell Patrick (50 freestyle) and Eli Bingham (100 breaststroke) were the only two Jackets to touch the wall first in the meet.
